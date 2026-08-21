 Bhopal Lokayukta Catches Patwari, Aide Taking ₹7k Bribe For Land Mutation In MP's Rajgarh
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Bhopal Lokayukta Catches Patwari, Aide Taking ₹7k Bribe For Land Mutation In MP's Rajgarh

Bhopal Lokayukta caught Patwari Seema Dangi and her alleged aide, Jamna Prasad alias Bablu Verma, red-handed while accepting a Rs 7,000 bribe for processing a land mutation in Jirapur. The complainant approached Lokayukta after allegedly being asked for money. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 21, 2026, 06:43 PM IST
Bhopal Lokayukta Catches Patwari, Aide Taking ₹7k Bribe For Land Mutation In MP's Rajgarh
Patwari, Aide Caught Taking ₹7k Bribe For Land Mutation In MP's Rajgarh | Caricature

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A female Patwari and her alleged aide were caught red-handed by the Bhopal Lokayukta while accepting a Rs 7,000 bribe for processing a land mutation application in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district.

The accused were identified as Patwari Seema Dangi, posted at Halka No. 78 in Khejadiya village, and Jamna Prasad alias Bablu Verma, who allegedly assisted her in accepting the bribe.

According to the Lokayukta, the complainant, Ram Prasad Dangi, a resident of Shyampura village, had applied for the mutation of land recorded under Khasra No. 407/1 in Khejadiya village.

He had approached Seema Dangi to inquire about the progress of his application.

It is alleged that the Patwari demanded Rs 7,000 from him for completing the mutation process and allegedly told him that the work would not be done without payment.

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Unwilling to pay the bribe, Ram Prasad approached the Bhopal division of the Lokayukta Police on August 13 and lodged a formal complaint.

Following the complaint, the Lokayukta team verified the allegations and reportedly confirmed the demand for the bribe.

On the instructions of Bhopal Lokayukta SP Sunil Kumar Patidar, a trap team was formed to catch the accused.

On Thursday, the team laid a trap at Seema Dangi's private office in Sirpoi Colony, Jirapur. The accused Patwari and Jamna Prasad alias Bablu Verma were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the Rs 7,000 bribe.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. Further legal action is underway.

The operation was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Virendra Singh, along with other officers of the Bhopal Lokayukta team. This is reportedly the fifth bribery-related trap by the Lokayukta in Rajgarh district within a year.

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