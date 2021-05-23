Bhopal: Lockdown to be lifted phase-wise in district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The lockdown will be lifted phase-wise in Bhopal, but, before starting the unlocking process, three zones—Red, Orange and Green—will be earmarked on the basis of the number of corona cases in different areas. Besides, micro-containment zones will be created, and, accordingly, stickers will be affixed to the houses of corona patients after unlocking. DME minister Vishwas Sarang said this while addressing a meeting at the police control-room on Sunday.

The minister said that, before June 1, entire exercises—such as demarcation of zones and identification of micro-level containment zones—will be carried out. Micro-planning will be done in the wards of Bhopal Municipal Corporation limits. There are sixteen such wards where monitoring will be done on a daily basis and a track of the number of cases will also be kept.

He added that, before the lockdown is lifted, a campaign would be launched to identify corona-infected patients and, over the next seven days, stickers would be put outside the houses of corona-positive people.

“Strictness will be increased outside the patients’ houses and the areas will be sanitised regularly,” said Sarang, adding that the police, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and district administration officials would take care of this exercise.

If Covid-positive patients do not follow Covid protocols, they will be shifted to hospitals and those who are living in small rooms will be shifted to Covid Care Centres, he added.

The three different zones

The city will be divided into three zones—Red, Orange and Green—and testing capacity will also be increased. The areas having more than 20 cases will be identified as Red Zones, while those having more than 10 cases will be called Orange Zones. If there are 5 to 10 patients, it will be marked as a Green Zone.

‘Inform cops on 1075’

If patients who are in home isolation come out of their houses, the police and administration should be informed by the neighbours on 1075. Preparations for this have been done as the responsibility of monitoring corona patients is currently at the SDM level. Now, it will be changed to the ward, colony and home level, so that the infection can be prevented. Its grading will be done every week and, only after that, it will be decided in which areas exemption can be given from June 1.