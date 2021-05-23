Bhopal: Curfew relaxation in 5 districts with riders in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has taken the decision for relaxation in curfew with riders in five districts—Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Burhanpura and Bhind—for the next one week from May 24 to May 31. After its impact, a decision will be taken for graded unlocking in other districts from June 1.

Restrictions still remain imposed in the 5 districts. Night curfew will continue in all the districts, while there will be two days’ lockdown on Saturday and it will be a total lockdown. Except hospitals, nursing homes and chemists’ stores, everything else will be closed.

Social, religious and other function will remain banned as it was done earlier. Wedding functions, funeral feasts and other functions will also remain banned. Gyms, spas and coaching classes will remain closed, along with marriage gardens.

Those which will be open other than chemists’ stores, hospitals and nursing homes are grocery shops, vegetable shops, mobile repairing centres, flour mills and so forth.

All government office will operate with 100 per cent officers present and 25 per cent of the employees in attendance. Registration offices will be opened. Essential commodities shops will be opened. Chemists’, fruits, vegetables, milk, ata-chakkis, animal feeds, PDS, fertilisers and agricultural inputs will be exempted. Standalone shops in colonies will be open.

E- commerce will be permitted. In rural areas, standalone shops will be open. Construction activities will be allowed following Covid protocol. Home delivery from hotels and restaurants will be permitted.