 Bhopal: LNCT Group Holds 'LN Gyanarambh 2023'
Bhopal: LNCT Group Holds 'LN Gyanarambh 2023'

Group chairman J.N Chouksey stressed upon the students that if they study hard and diligently for four years, they will definitely get success.

Thursday, September 28, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lakshmi Narayan College of Technology Group (LNCT Group) organised an induction programme ‘LN Gyanarambh 2023’ for the first year students of Diploma Engineering, MBA, MCA, BBA, BCA and B Com.

Group chairman J.N Chouksey stressed upon the students that if they study hard and diligently for four years, they will definitely get success.

Vice chairperson of LNCT Group, Poonam Chouksey in his address called upon the students to study sincerely and have positive thoughts and energy. He also asked them to keep working in the interest of their parents, organisation and the nation. Secretary of LNCT Group, Anupam Chouksey said that the institute is committed to the all-round development of the students. “We have various technical-cultural clubs, incubation centres, idea labs, and sports activities conducted, highly trained and experienced teachers,” he added. Besides, senior students presented cultural programmes on the occasion.

