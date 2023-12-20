 Bhopal: Live Concert Of Maya Kamaty’s Enchants Audience
Performance held to mark abolition of slavery in Reunion Island

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The live concert of French Maloya singer Maya Kamaty captivated the audience at Bahirang in Bharat Bhavan on Wednesday evening. It was her first concert of Kamaty in Bhopal. Alliance Francaise de Bhopal in association with state culture department and Bharat Bhavan organised the concert to mark the abolition of slavery in Reunion Island on December 20, 1848.

The pop singer and musician of Indian origin from Reunion Island brought a taste of her land’s rich musical tradition to India. She presented songs of her album Sovaz and Santi Papang in Maloya and Creole languages, which highlight the culture of Reunion Island. It also conveyed the message of women empowerment. She also presented songs in English. She used an African traditional musical instrument kayamb made of reed (or sugarcane flower stems) during her performance.

With her captivating vocals and deep-rooted connection to Maloya, a music genre usually sung in Creole, she offered a unique blend of traditional and contemporary music. Kamaty's music is a reflection of her diverse influences from traditional Maloya to slam, rock, reggae, jazz, dance along with island blues melodies, French chanson and Afro-beats.

