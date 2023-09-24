Bhopal: Listed Criminal With 42 Cases Against Him Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police station staff on Sunday arrested a listed criminal who had been absconding since long and had as many as 42 cases registered against him.

The accused was arrested from Dussehra ground in Banjari area of Kolar, the police said. Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Ashutosh Upadhyay said senior police officials have launched a special campaign to arrest listed criminals who have been evading the police. On Sunday, Kolar police received a tip-off about a listed criminal named Kamlesh spotted near Dussehra ground located in Banjari area of Kolar, who had been on the run since long.

The cops rushed to the spot and caught hold of him. Kamlesh admitted that he had been evading police and was hiding in Dewas. He was taken into custody. SHO Upadhyay said Kamlesh has 42 criminal cases registered against him.

