Bhopal: Listed Criminal Stabs Friend To Death, Held Within 7 Hrs | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A listed criminal of Ashoka Garden area allegedly stabbed his friend to death over a petty dispute at his house on Monday night, the police said.

The police arested the absconding accused within seven hours of committing crime. He has been sent to jail, they said. According to Ashoka Garden police, accused Rahul Raikwar (25) had organised a religious gathering at his place to celebrate Ram temple consecration ceremony on Monday late night, where his friend Gulshan Shrivastava and his younger brother Shubham Shrivastava were present.

All the attendees of the event began dancing to religious songs, during which Gulshan accidentally stepped on Raikwar’s friends who complained to latter about it. An enraged Raikwar abused Gulshan. When Gulshan protested, Raikwar flashed a knife and stabbed him in the neck, after which he began bleeding profusely. Raikwar fled the spot, while Gulshan was taken to hospital by his brother Shubham and another resident of the colony.

At hospital, Gulshan was declared brought dead. After police were informed, police arrested Raikwar from Ashoka Garden industrial area. Ashoka Garden police station TI Jitendra Kumar Pathak said several criminal cases were registered against Raikwar before.