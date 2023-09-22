Bhopal: Listed Criminal Held For Molesting Class 8 Girl

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A listed criminal barged in the house of a student of Class 8 in TT Nagar on Thursday late night and molested her. When the survivor girl’s mother tried to intervene, he assaulted her. The police have arrested the accused, after a complaint was lodged against him.

Investigating officer (IO) Narmada Prasad said that the survivor girl was sleeping. Someone knocked on the door and she got up to check who was there at the doorstep. As she opened the door, she saw the listed criminal named Pintu standing on the doorstep. Pintu caught hold of her hand and began molesting her. As the survivor girl’s mother tried to intervene, Pintu manhandled her too. The girl’s parents then approached TT Nagar police late at night, who registered a case against Pintu and arrested him on Friday morning.

Pintu has 26 criminal cases registered against him, IO Prasad said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)