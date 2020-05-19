Bhopal: Liquor traders meet HM Narottam Mishra, demand slash in licence fee

Liquor traders met home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday and demanded reduction in licence fee due to lack of sale during the lockdown.

Mishra is the chairman of a committee which works for increasing revenue.

The liquor traders said their income had declined, but the licence fee taken from them was very high.

If the government does not roll back the licence fee, they will be forced to give up the agreement, liquor traders said.

They said they had put up their points before opening shops, and the government assured that, their demands would be considered.

A liquor trader Jagdish Arora said they had put up their points before the minister and the officers.

According to Arora, sale of liquor has declined, so the government should reduce the licence fee.

Mishra said the problems of liquor traders were heard, and their demands would be put up before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan’s decisions will be final, said Mishra.

Many people who took contract for selling liquor are backtracking on running shops.

A liquor contractor in Khargone has surrendered licence, and the same condition is prevailing in Devas.