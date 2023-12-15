 Bhopal: Like You, I Too Studied At MVM College, Yadav Tells Students
"I am also happy as the building in which I am addressing today was inaugurated by me when I was serving as higher education minister,” said Yadav.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav visited Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalaya on Friday and interacted with the teachers and students. The chief minister gave necessary directions for the improvement of college infrastructure.

“ It is a matter for great happiness that you are also from MVM and I have also studied at MVM College (Madhav Vigyan Vidyalaya-Ujjain). I am also happy as the building in which I am addressing today was inaugurated by me when I was serving as higher education minister,” said Yadav.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the works he had carried out in the field of higher education saying that Madhya Pradesh now stands among the top five pioneering states. Even the first cabinet decision was related to higher education, he said . Notably, the first decision taken by CM was to open Prime Minister Excellence College in every district.

Later, talking to media persons, Yadav said that he had a word with students and college faculty about the new education policy being implemented in the state. While talking to students, the chief minister inquired if they were aware of the DIGI locker. One of the students said that it meant to keep all documents safe in digital format .

article-image
