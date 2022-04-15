Bhopal: Light showers in some parts of MP bring relief, temporary though

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Light showers in some parts of the state brought the much required relief though temporary from the heat wave in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Pachmarhi experienced light rain in the last 24 hours, according to meteorological department officials. The reason for the weather is attributed to the Western Disturbance which has an induced Cyclonic Circulation for Haryana and adjoining regions.

Day temperature in certain parts of the state has seen a minor drop, however, many districts continued to sizzle at 43 degree Celsius. Day temperature in many districts hovered around 41-42 †degree Celsius.

Yellow alert has been issued for heat wave in Sagar, Chhatarpur and Damoh districts in the next 24 hours. State has been experiencing intense heat for quite some time now. Many parts of the state have been observing maximum temperatures above the 44 degree Celsius mark.

At the temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7 degree Celsius, while the minimum stood at 21.9 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degree Celsius and minimum of 22.6 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, Western disturbance is seen over North Pakistan and adjoining areas. A cyclonic circulation is over central parts of Pakistan.

A trough/wind discontinuity is extending from Vidarbha to south interior Karnataka across Marathwada and North interior Karnataka at lower levels. Isolated light rain occurred over South Madhya Pradesh. Dust storms and thunderstorms occurred over parts of North Rajasthan and at isolated pockets of Haryana. Heat wave is possible at isolated pockets of east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Delhi.

Many districts bear brunt of scorching heat

Cities- day temp(deg/cel)

Khandwa- 43.1

Khargone- 43.0

Damoh- 42.5

Khajuraho- 42.4

Nowgong- 42.4

Sidhi- 42.4

Rajgarh- 42.3

Ratlam- 42.0

Satna- 41.9

Narmadapuram- 41.7

Rewa- 41.6

Sagar- 41.4

Umaria- 41.3

Gwalior- 41.3

Tikamgarh- 41.2

Guna -41.2

Shajapur- 41.0

Narsingpur- 41.0

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:46 AM IST