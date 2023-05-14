Bhopal: Life can be easy if people are happy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A play ‘Jalkukde’ was staged on Sunday - the second-day of the five-day event - 30th Iftekhar Smriti Natya evam Samman Samaroh - at Shaheed Bhawan on Sunday. Written by Raffi Sabbir, directed by Farukh Sher Khan, the play sends out the message that life can be easy if people are happy in what they have got instead of looking at the happiness of others.

It was presented by Adakar Theatre Group Bhopal, which won applause from the audience who were present in good numbers. Set, costumes, make-ups and lights were designed to depict Muslim culture. The festival was organised by Iftekhar Cricket Akademi, Bhopal.

A felicitation function was also held in which theatre actors and directors Brajesh Anay, Sarfaraz Hasan, Preeti Jha Tiwari and Anup Sharma were presented KG Trivedi Smriti Samman, Javed Zaidi Smriti Samman, Chandrahas Tiwari Smriti Samman and Irfan Saurabh Smriti Samman respectively. A play, Big B, directed by Saeed Aalam from New Delhi will be staged on Monday.