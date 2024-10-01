 Bhopal: LDC Attempts Suicide Citing Too Much Work
Bhopal: LDC Attempts Suicide Citing Too Much Work

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman employed as lower division clerk (LDC) at Red Cross Society hospital in Shivaji Nagar, allegedly slit her wrist to kill self on Monday. The woman was immediately given treatment at the hospital and her life was saved.

She is currently being questioned. No FIR has been registered till now. She alleged that seniors put too much work load on her. Habibganj police station TI Ajay Soni told Free Press that Monika Mishra (35) attempted suicide.

He added that the police received a phone call on Dial-100 about Mishra having attempted the suicide on the hospital premises. The vehicle rushed to the spot. After Mishra gained consciousness, they questioned her. She told them that she was unable to cope with work pressure.

When Free Press spoke to Mishra, she said hospital authorities including the secretary, often make her do the work, which was below her dignity and did not align with the LDC profile. Mishra was troubled due to frequent transfers.

She told Free Press that sometimes she was posted at the state branch of Red cross society, sometimes at AYUSH, and sometimes was deployed as sanitation supervisor, due to which she took the extreme step. She said she was often posted at other departments, which doesn’t concern her.

Besides, officials made her work beyond the designated work hours. Mishra said she tried to contact hospital secretary Ramendra Singh several times but was not allowed to meet him.

Secretary seldom visits hospital

According to hospital sources, Ramendra Singh seldom visits hospital and is least concerned with problems faced by employees. Attempt by Free Press to contact Singh met with no response.

