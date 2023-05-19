Bhopal: Lawyer raped by telecom company employee on marriage pretext

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against a man for raping a woman on pretext of marriage, police said on Friday. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, police said.

According to investigating officer (IO) OP Raghuwanshi, survivor is a 24-year-old lawyer. She approached police on Friday, stating that she came in contact with Yogesh Mishra, 31, in 2019 in train while she was on way to Bhopal from Vidisha. She told police that Mishra was a territory sales manager at a private telecom company.

The duo exchanged numbers, began talking to each other frequently and formed a friendship. The woman was married earlier but had applied for divorce due to frequent disputes with her husband. When Mishra learnt about the same, he proposed marriage, which she accepted.

In August 2020, Mishra travelled to Bhopal and went to survivor’s rented accommodation, where he allegedly raped her. When the survivor woman protested, Mishra promised to marry her. The woman then began mounting pressure on him for marriage. When Mishra reneged on his promise, the woman approached police and lodged a complaint against him.

The accused is on the run.