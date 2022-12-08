Bhopal: Lavania seeks report on Bhopal healthy city in 15 days

e-Paper Get App
In the meeting chaired by collector, major issues including tobacco and alcohol consumption, prevalence of malnutrition and obesity, road safety and civic sense, air pollution and behavioral aspects were discussed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 11:55 PM IST
Collector Lavania |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Avinash Lavania instructed officials to present report within 15 days to make Bhopal a healthy city.

The Bhopal Health City program is being implemented in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh, Swasthya System Parivartan Manch (HSTP) and Swasti (health catalyst), which includes five pillars of water, sanitation, environment, food and population health. .  

In the meeting chaired by collector, major issues including tobacco and alcohol consumption, prevalence of malnutrition and obesity, road safety and civic sense, air pollution and behavioral aspects were discussed. Officers of health, municipal corporation, women and child development and other departments were also present in the meeting. Representatives of several government departments, private educational institutions and NGOs were also present. The roles and responsibilities of the District Task Force Committee were explained.

Instructions were given to enhance processes, actions and inter-sectoral coordination through collaboration and convergence efforts towards making Bhopal a healthy city.

After discussion in the meeting, instructions have also been given to make a report so that action on those points can be further discussed with the departments.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

