Bhopal: Late former CM Arjun Singh remembered

BHOPAL: The Congress leaders attended the prayer meeting and remembered the work of late former CM and Union minister Arjun Singh, on his 89th birthday on Tuesday at C-19.

Speaking on the occasion, former leader of opposition Ajay Singh said, “He (Arjun Singh) has done exemplary work for the upliftment of dalit, tribal, poor and deprived people and dedicated his whole life for them.”

Many senior leaders including former CM Digvijay Singh, ministers of Kamal Nath government Harsh Yadav, Dr Govind Singh, Jitu Patwari, Tarun Bhanot, Jaivardhan Singh and Sukhdev Panse marked their presence.

Bharatsinh Solakni son of former CM Madhavsinh Solanki, Abhimanyu Singh eldest son of late Arjun Singh and other Congress leaders Chandra Prabash Shekhar, Rajmani Patel were also present.