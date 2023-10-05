Bhopal Land Scam: Wives Of IAS, IRS Among 7 Booked | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar Police have registered an FIR against seven persons, including wives of an IAS and an IRS officer, in connection with a land scam. The FIR was registered on Wednesday following an order issued by the Bhopal District Court.

The accused have been charged with purchasing land worth Rs 30 crore for just Rs 7 crore. They include Renu Chaudhary, the wife of an IAS officer Virendra Kumar and Sunita Deharia, wife of a senior IRS officer currently posted in Mumbai.

The accused bought the land in cahoots with the officials of the Bank of Baroda. It was alleged that the bank officials declared the loan granted to Extrol Industries Limited as an NPA even when the loan instalments were being duly paid. The bank then auctioned the land belonging to the company.

The accused have been charged under Sections 406, 409, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

