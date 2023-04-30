 Bhopal: Lack of CUET coaching centres puts aspirants in tight spot
Bhopal: Lack of CUET coaching centres puts aspirants in tight spot

Minal TomarUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
CUET

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first encounter of Covid batch with Central Board of Secondary Education exams has come to an end. The students are now preparing for undergraduate entrance examinations like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which is new to students. Free Press talked to aspirant and educator to know what is at stake. Excerpts

Student Manikant Mishra said, "It’s very challenging to follow new patterns while you are new to the system of higher education. The very first thing that is making the process of preparation very difficult is the variation in syllabus, which is neither specified by National Testing Agency nor provided in general for CUET aspirants.”

He added, “It is important for us to have proper guidance, which are by far not available for students like us who aren’t in national capital. There are no coaching centres for CUET in city.”

Mona Purohit

Mona Purohit

Keep calm

Barkatullah University Faculty of Law Dean Mona Purohit has advised aspiring students to keep calm. She said, "Before jumping to subjects and topics, first go through CUET syllabus. To understand it better, check the official website of CUET. If the students raise query there, they’ll get an answer. For any exam, students should check official website where all the details are available."

Key tips

1. Check official website and understand syllabus

2. Study every topic

3. Take help from YouTube

4. Take online coaching if there is no coaching centre in your city

5. Check previous year’s question papers

6. Identify topics that need focus

7. Follow strategy to study those topics

8. Revise topics that are more difficult

article-image

