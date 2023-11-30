Bhopal: Kin Of Elderly Man Held For Attempting To Kill Him

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A spine-chilling incident was reported from the Bilkhiriya on Wednesday, where the younger brother of an elderly man attempted to kill him with other relatives, police said. The police added that the incident took place on Tuesday evening, and a case was registered against three persons on Wednesday. They were arrested thereafter. Bilkhiriya police station house officer (SHO) Kunwar Singh said that the man who sustained grievous burns in the incident had been identified as Harikishan Ahirwar (60), a resident of Kolar. His younger brother, nephew and brother’s wife live in Bilkhiriya. Ahirwar is an employee at a private company in Bhopal. On Monday evening, he went to see his brother and his family in Bilkhiriya.

During this, he received burn injuries and was admitted to a hospital. When he gained consciousness on Wednesday morning, Ahirwar told police that his younger brother Mohandas, his wife Sheela Devi and their son Aazad poured petrol on him following monetary dispute and set him afire. The police swung into action and arrested the trio, SHO Singh said.

Harassed by kin, BTech student ends life

A second year Btech student hanged himself to death at his house in Bilkhiriya on Tuesday late night, the police said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, but the deceased’s father has alleged that his son, as well as the entire family was being harassed by one of their distant relatives, which led his son to take the extreme step. Bilkhiriya SHO Kunwar Singh Mukati said the boy Anurag Suryawanshi (19), studied at a private engineering college in Bhopal.

Anurag took the extreme step by tying a noose around his neck, and hanging himself from the ceiling of his house. He was discovered hanging by his father Sahdev Suryavanshi, who rushed him to the hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead on arrival. Suryavanshi told the police that the family hails from Chhindwara; Anurag was his younger son, while his elder son Abhishek is an MCA student at another private college in Bhopal.

He alleged that since a long time, one of their distant relatives, Nikhil, has been harassing the members of their family over property disputes. Nikhil had also tried to impede the construction of their house in Chhindwara, he added. He further alleged that Nikhil has strong contacts, and manages to escape police custody despite numerous police complaints filed against him. He had also harassed Anurag a few days ago and, distressed over it he hanged himself to death.

Listed criminal escapes police custody, police clueless

Seventy-two hours after a listed criminal escaped custody of Bairagarh police on Sunday, the police are still clueless about his whereabouts. The Bairagarh police on Wednesday said a police constable had been suspended for negligence in the case.

Listed criminal Rajkumar Ahirwar who had been serving imprisonment in Sehore jail in cases pertaining to frauds was brought to Bhopal by Bairagarh police for questioning. He sat near constable’s chair and was handcuffed. He freed himself from handcuffs and fled. The Bairagarh police deployed four police teams to arrest him but couldn’t succeed. Bairagarh police station house officer Kamaljeet Singh Randhawa said cases of fraud were registered against Ahirwar in Vidisha, Sehore, Ganj Basoda and Raisen.