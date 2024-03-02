Bhopal: Killer Elephant Rescued From Shahdol Jungle | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young elephant, which killed three persons and injured four others apart from breaking 15 houses, was rescued from the jungle situated in the northern area of Shahdol district on Saturday. The rescued elephant has been taken to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve where it will be tamed as a domestic animal.

The rescue operation was carried out by Deputy Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Prakash Kumar Verma and his team. Verma said it was traqualised and then taken to Bandhavgarh. The rescued elephant is about 12 years old. This elephant along with two other elephants reached Shahdol district from Chhattisgarh.

The group of three elephants was known as Tridev. A few days back, one elephant had killed a villager in Anuppur district following which it was rescued and sent to Kanha Tiger Reserve. A little later, one of the two remaining elephants died due to electrocution.

The third elephant saw people going near the electrocuted elephant and burning it. This made it aggressive and he killed three persons in separate incidents and injured four in Bandhavgarh and Shahdol area. As this elephant was alone in jungle, it started to break houses. It demolished around 15 houses in hamlets.