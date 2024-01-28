Bhopal: Khelo India Women’s Wushu League | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State athletes clinched two gold and two bronze medals at the Khelo India Women’s Wushu League in Goa on Sunday. Krishika Gupta won the gold medal in the Jiyanshu Group B stage. Anuja Phogat of Rajasthan settled for silver, while Assami Sawant of Maharashtra and Himangi Negi of Rajasthan secured bronze positions in the same category. In the Chan Kwan Group B stage, Radhika Baghel of Madhya Pradesh secured another gold for the state.

Kirti Singh of Rajasthan earned the silver medal, while Saisha Gadekar of Goa and Shrutika Mahadev Yadav of Maharashtra bagged bronze medals. Priyanshi Chauhan from MP clinched the bronze medal in the Nanquan Group B stage. Additionally, Abigali Kushwaha represented the state in the Chanquan Group C, securing another bronze medal. A total of 81 players from Madhya Pradesh are participating in the Khelo India Women’s Wushu League, which is underway in Goa and end on January 30.

Alpha-Protein T-20 Match: Bhopal’s Mayank Chaturvedi Academy Emerges Victorious

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mayank Chaturvedi Academy of Bhopal defeated Sehore’s junior team by a 53-run margin in the Alpha-Protein T20 Cricket Competition, in Sehore on Sunday. Despite a shaky start by Mayank Chaturvedi, Captain Arbaz Uddin’s innings of 68 runs, supported by Ojasv Yadav’s 24 runs, Shivansh Chaturvedi’s 14 runs off 9 balls, and Babu’s quick 15 runs off 11 balls, set a challenging target of 140 runs for Sehore.

From Bhopal Prakash Rai took two wickets by conceding 18 runs in four overs, Amit Sharma took two wickets by conceding 21 runs in three overs, and Ujjwal took one wicket by conceding 26 runs in four overs for the Sehore Junior team.

Chasing the target, the Sehore team collapsed in 16.5 overs, with batsman Jatin scoring 20, Adarsh scoring 30 runs, and Aditya Agrawal scoring 20, while no other batsman managed to touch double digits. Meanwhile, for Mayank, Prabhanshu took four wickets. Babu took three wickets. Shivansh took two wickets. Arbaz Uddin took one wicket.