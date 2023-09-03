Bhopal: Kathak Dance Presented At Annual Fest

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artistes presented kathak dance on Bollywood songs at Ravindra Bahwan on Saturday. It was part of annual festival, Abhyudaya 2023, organised by Vividha Art and Cultural Committee.

The disciples of Abhay Tiwari, Abhilasha Tiwari began with Ganesh Vandana.

They also presented jugalbandi in pure kathak dance.

It was followed by an event based on self defence presented by students. Patriotic songs were also presented. A solo tabla recital followed.

The event ended with a chorus song presented by students who are taking training in the institute. Announcer Pandit Govind Shastri conducted the event. Besides, a felicitation function was held in which Vividha Ratna Samman 2023 was given to artiste for their excellent work in their respective field.

