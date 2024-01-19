Bhopal: Kashyap, Tetwal Want Other Bungalows, Big Challenge To Ask Senior Leaders To Vacate Houses

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has allotted the bungalows to a few ministers, but the problems are not yet over. A few ministers, though they have been allotted bungalows, have put their demand for other places. MSME Minister Chaitanya Kashyap has been allotted Kashiyana Bungla near VIP Road. He has demanded a residence at 74 Bangla instead of the present bungalow.

Kashiyana Bangla is in old Bhopal and isolated from other residences, so Kashyap does not want it. Minister of State with independent charge Gautam Tetwal has been allotted house number C1 at 74 Bangla, but he wants a type-B bungalow instead of type-C.

The government has put Tetwal’s demand for another bungalow under consideration. Those who are not ministers but have won the election are not ready to vacate those bungalows which were allotted to them when they were ministers. The bungalows of former ministers and present legislators Bhupendra Singh, Omprakash Saklecha, Bisahulal Singh, and Brajendra Yadav have been allotted to other ministers. But they are not ready to vacate their bungalows.

The bungalows, allotted to the former ministers and present legislators – like Gopal Bhargava, Usha Thakur, Brajendra Pratap Singh, Meena Singh, Prabhuram Choudhary and Hardeep Singh Dung – have not been allotted to new ministers. Bhargava has begun to get his bungalow allotted through Vidhan Sabha pool. Other legislators are also not ready to leave their residences.