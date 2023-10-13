Bhopal: Karni Sena Wants Relaxation In MCC For Shastra Puja; To Hold Meeting Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Karni Sena has demanded the relaxation of model code of conduct (MCC) to perform Shastra Puja on the Dussehra day. Some families, however, plan to perform the puja symbolically without weapons. The district administration has directed the owners of all licensed firearms to deposit their weapons at the respective local police stations following the MCC coming into force. The process has already begun and in Bhopal, almost 80 per cent of the licensed firearms have been deposited.

The administration will make sure that all licensed arms are deposited before nominations for the assembly polls begin. Also, a ban has been imposed on carrying and displaying weapons of any kind in public. Organisational secretary of Karni Sena, Jhala told Free Press that Shastra Puja was an old tradition and it should be followed. “We cannot play with our age-old traditions,” he said, adding that they would be appealing to allow worship of swords, spears etc at public places. “We will bring this issue to the notice of the Election Commission,” he said.

Spokesperson for the organisation, Rahul Rajput said that their state-level meeting will be held at Dewas on Friday, where this matter will be discussed. “This is a hundreds of years old tradition and we won’t like to break it,” he said.

District president, Bhopal, Krishna Bundela said that religious traditions are important but following the rules and the law is also important. “We will find some way out. Maybe, we will worship swords and spears at temples as well as our homes,” he said.

Abhishek Singh Rathore, a businessman in Narmadapuram, said that he was feeling sad that they won’t be able to follow the tradition properly this time. “But there is no option. We will perform a ritual using swords, knives, spears etc,” he said.

