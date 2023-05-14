Bhopal: Karnataka’s students welcomed with dhol , nagada

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 39 students from Karnataka arrived in Bhopal on Sunday as part of five-day Yuva Sangam programme at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Initiative . The students were welcomed with dhol and nagada beats, and they danced to the lively music. The event was graced by guests, including Dr Manisha Dubey, KR Agarwal, Meena Agarwal, nodal officer of Yuva Sangathan Bhopal RT Dwivedi.

The guests then delivered speeches to the students, briefing them about the event and its motives After the welcome session, the students clicked pictures and went on a tour of the MANIT campus. They also visited MP Tribal Museum, State Museum, Indira Gandhi Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) to learn about the various cultural imprints of the tribes in Madhya Pradesh, to know the rich history of Madhya Pradesh, including the gods and goddesses, structures, cultures, old stamps, and artilleries. Besides, they had some interactions with bureaucrats of Bhopal,