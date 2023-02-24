Bhopal: Kamal Nath writes to PM to institute ‘Ahir Regiment’

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking to institute ‘Ahir Regiment’, on the lines of Rajput and other regiments, here on Thursday.

In the letter, the ex-CM highlighted the bravery and patriotism of the Yadav community in combating the enemies at the line of control and laying their lives for the country.

He stated that in 1962 during the Indo-China war at the height of 17,000 feet at Rezang La Pass, 120 soldiers died while combating 3000 Chinese soldiers and they were the Yadavas. Among the martyrs, major Shaitan Singh had received ‘Param Veer Chakra’ and other eight had received ‘Veer Chakra’.

Earlier, during world war 243 martyrs were from the Yadav community, similarly, in the Kargil war, Brigadier Yogendra Singh who had received the ‘Param Veer Chakra’ is also a Yadav.

Nath asked that already in the Indian army the Sikh regiment, Rajput regiment, Gorkha regiment, and Mahar regiment are there. If the Ahir Regiment is instituted it will be a commendation of the sacrifice given by the community for the country.