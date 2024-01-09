Bhopal: Kaliasot Dam Encroachments Govt To File Reply Before NGT Today

National Green Tribunal | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government will submit reply before National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday on objections raised against action taken report by petitioners and green activists over encroachments on Kaliasot Dam green belt.

The petitioners who seek removal of encroachments from the vicinity of Kerwa and Kaliasot dams in Bhopal alleged that the joint committee had made a false claim in its report before NGT that notices were served on all 129 encroachers - 96 at Kaliasot dam site and 33 at Kerwa.

Members of the committee who tried to mislead the tribunal should be penalised, the petitioners said. Dr SC Pandey, green activist, said, “Water quality in the first report is A and B grade because untreated water is not getting into the two reservoirs.

Second report pointed out that untreated water of three nullahs is getting into Kaliasot and 84 KLD waste water from three villages is getting into Kerwa reservoir. Also, the first committee had not found any encroachment at the two sites while the second committee found 129.” “How can two reports be so different?

Both were prepared by officials of state government and presented before NGT. It is our objection. We have demanded a probe to find out which of the two reports is correct.

Action should be taken against officials of the committee who misled the tribunal by presenting a false report,” Pandey said. Rashid Noor Khan, environmentalist, said, “Two joint committees have presented drastically opposite reports before NGT on the points decided by tribunal regarding two reservoirs. Probe is needed to ascertain which one is correct.”