Bhopal: Kalchuri Samaj demands arrest of Pt Dhirendra Shastri

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Close to 250 members of Kalchuri Samaj came out of street and staged a sit-in near Char Imli on Saturday noon demanding arrest of Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, the religious preacher from Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur, for making derogatory remarks against Lord Sahastrabahu, a deity worshipped by Kalchuri community.

They raised slogans - Dhirendra Shastri Murdabad. During a sermon he delivered on April 22, had made derogatory remarks against Lord Sahastrabahu.

The members of community told media persons that they would intensify stir if no action would be taken against Shastri. Vice-president of Kalchuri Samaj in Gwalior, Hariom Rai, said that community members from Bhind, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Morena, Shivpuri and other districts took part in the protest. “Shastri is trying to pit Kshatriyas against Brahmins,” Rai said.