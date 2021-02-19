Bhopal: Kabadkhana: HC orders status quo on 6.51 acres

BHOPAL: The high court has ordered that status quo be maintained on 6.51 acres in the vicinity of the controversial 30,000-square-foot land in New Sindhi Colony (Kabadkhana) which the RSS-affiliated Keshav Nidam Trust had taken into possession on January 17 amid a curfew.

With this order of the high court, residents cannot sell or purchase properties in various colonies, such as Rajdev Colony, New Sindhi Colony, Shanti Nagar Colony and Qazi Camp.

Advocate Jagdish Chhawani said, “In 2015, Mohammed Suleman and others had filed a petition in the MP Waqf Board tribunal stating that plots were demarcated in the burial ground and sold. Case was against Vishambhardas Rajdev, Amrit Pal Singh, Shyam Nagrani, MP Waqf Board, Mutalwai Committee Auqaf, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Town and Country Planning (T&CP).

“According to the allegation, residential colonies were promoted with the nexus of officials by changing land use. So, the tribunal should declare the sale null and void on 6.51 acres. On February 18, petitioners had alleged in the high court that land use was being changed regarding 6.51 acres. So, HC judge Faeem Anwar ordered all the parties to maintain status quo till the disposal of the petition.”