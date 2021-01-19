Bhopal: Kabadkhana episode gives 1,000 dispossessed families fresh hope

BHOPAL: Nearly 1,000 families in housing societies at Shahpura, Jaatkhedi, Narela Shankari and other areas are looking expectantly towards the district administration for possession of their own land.

They have been struggling to get their land back from the clutches of the mafia for over three decades. The recent action in the Kabadkhana area where the district administration imposed a curfew for granting possession of land to a trust has given them fresh hope.

Their plots have been illegally sold by chairpersons of their housing societies in connivance with the land mafia to other persons without the consent of the owners and, now, the residents are running from pillar to post for justice. These residents had bought their plots in the Sarwodaya Housing Society and Rohit Housing Society along with others.

They allege that the officials of the cooperative department are hand-in-glove with the accused and that is why their pleas are either not heard, or they are not granted possession of their land despite orders from cooperative societies. Most of the plots were bought before 1990, but the builders, with the help of the mafia, sold the land to others without even informing them.