Bhopal Kabadkhana land dispute: Lawyer threatened and manhandled by 4 men

BHOPAL: Four youths threatened and manhandled a lawyer in front of the collector office’s on Friday. The accused were irked as the lawyer is representing the case of Shyam Nagrani, whose land is in the Kabadkhana area. The lawyer had attended a hearing in the Waqf tribunal on Thursday, where a dispute broke out. The land is part of the area that was under dispute and a curfew was imposed there five days ago to allow construction. The area is still being guarded by the police as a preventive measure.

The complainant, Jagdish Chawani, 53, was headed towards SBI at Royal Market from VIP Guest House when four youths on two bikes waylaid him. One of the accused began hurling abuses at the man and said he should not have interfered in the matter. They also threatened and manhandled him and, when he retaliated, the accused fled from the area, he added.

Chawani said he had represented Shyam Nagrani in the Waqf tribunal against Mohammad Suleman and Mohammad Imran on Thursday, when a huge gathering had entered the compound. “I’d objected to the gathering and they were all ordered to leave immediately,” Chawani said.

SHO, Kohefiza, Anil Vajpayee said the accused have been booked under sections 294, 341, 323, 506 and 295 A 34 of the IPC. The Kohefiza police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.