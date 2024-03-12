 Bhopal: Judicial Remand To All Accused In NHAI Bribery Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Judicial Remand To All Accused In NHAI Bribery Case

Bhopal: Judicial Remand To All Accused In NHAI Bribery Case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested eight top NHAI officials and directors of private firm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Tuesday issued order to send all the officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and directors of Bhopal-based M/s Bansal Construction Works Private Limited, to judicial remand. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested eight top NHAI officials and directors of private firm.

Read Also
Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Collides With Bull Near Gwalior, Engine Hood Damaged
article-image

Advocate Sandip Gupta, counsel of private firm , said, “Al have been sent to judicial custody.” CBI arrested deputy general manager and project director, NHAI, PIU, Bhopal, Rajendra Kumar Gupta and NHAI project director, Vidisha, Hemant Kumar, general manager and project director, NHAI, PIU, Nagpur, Arvind Kale and deputy general manager, NHAI project director, Harda, Brijesh Kumar Sahu.

Two directors of M/s Bansal Construction Works Private Limited - Anil Bansal and Kunal Bansal - were also arrested. The Bhopal-based private company had given bribe to NHAI officials for issuance of completion certificates, processing bills, smooth progression of awarded works etc in various road projects. The accused were arrested two days ago.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Spark In Electric Wires Probably Led To Fire At Mantralaya

Bhopal: Spark In Electric Wires Probably Led To Fire At Mantralaya

Bhopal: Despite Modi Wave, BJP In Action To Douse Flames Of Anger Among Leaders

Bhopal: Despite Modi Wave, BJP In Action To Douse Flames Of Anger Among Leaders

Bhopal: RGPV Requests Govt To Depute Finance Controller

Bhopal: RGPV Requests Govt To Depute Finance Controller

Only 12 Out Of 300 Schools In Bhopal Dist Share Fee Structure Online

Only 12 Out Of 300 Schools In Bhopal Dist Share Fee Structure Online

Labour Dept Report Unacceptable: Min Prahlad Patel

Labour Dept Report Unacceptable: Min Prahlad Patel