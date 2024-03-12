Bhopal: Judicial Remand To All Accused In NHAI Bribery Case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Tuesday issued order to send all the officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and directors of Bhopal-based M/s Bansal Construction Works Private Limited, to judicial remand. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested eight top NHAI officials and directors of private firm.

Advocate Sandip Gupta, counsel of private firm , said, “Al have been sent to judicial custody.” CBI arrested deputy general manager and project director, NHAI, PIU, Bhopal, Rajendra Kumar Gupta and NHAI project director, Vidisha, Hemant Kumar, general manager and project director, NHAI, PIU, Nagpur, Arvind Kale and deputy general manager, NHAI project director, Harda, Brijesh Kumar Sahu.

Two directors of M/s Bansal Construction Works Private Limited - Anil Bansal and Kunal Bansal - were also arrested. The Bhopal-based private company had given bribe to NHAI officials for issuance of completion certificates, processing bills, smooth progression of awarded works etc in various road projects. The accused were arrested two days ago.