Bhopal: JUDA Sports Black Badges Over CPI-Based Stipend Hike

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) members joined duties wearing black badges as a mark of protest over non-implementation of government order which provides for the stipend hike as per Consumer Price Index (CPI) every year. Protest will continue till March 11. The JUDA has also demanded the authorities to look into their other demands as well which include, reduction in Medical education and university fees, stipend Rs 1 lakh per month with arrear and others.

JUDA president Dr Sanket Site said, “Stipend hike order was released on June 7, 2021. But instead of April 2022, the hike was implemented in November 2022 and since then no hike in stipend as per the CPI has been given.”

JUDA main demands

* Stipend Rs 1 lakh per month with arrear

* Medical education fee be reduced to Rs 10,000-Rs15000

* University fees be reduced.

* Insurance cover benefit of 5 yrs for JUDA.

* Seats for senior residents be increased in the clinical department and senior residents should also be in the non-clinical department.

*Abolition of Rural Service bond or Rs 50,000 additionally be paid to doctors, if they go under the bond to render services in rural areas because doctors who work under the bond, get Rs 59,000 but those who work under Senior Residentship (SRship) in urban areas get Rs 80,000. Bond period is not equated in SRship.