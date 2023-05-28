Bhopal: JP Hospital expansion: 640 beds with MRI, public health lab

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The expansion (G+5) of JP Hospital is being carried out across 6.5 acres of land with investment of Rs 266.3 crore. As the hospital is centrally located, its expansion with high-tech facilities will benefit patients. As per plan, it will have 640 beds from existing 400.

According to plan, ground floor will have 30 beds. Of them, 20 beds will be female emergency observation beds while 10 beds will be for emergency and triage.

First floor will have 41 beds. Of them, 25 beds will be for female surgical wards and 10 beds will be for female isolation wards. Rest of them will be private rooms.

The second floor will have 55 beds. Of the total, 25 wards will be for male and female surgical wards each. Rest will be private rooms.

Third floor will have 27 beds. Of them, 25 will be for female surgical wards. There will be operation theatre (OT) and private rooms.

Fourth floor will have 55 beds. Out of them, male as well as female surgical wards will have 25 beds each and private rooms. Fifth floor will have 32 beds and 25 beds will be for male surgical wards and blood bank.

Upscale facilities

Civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “There will be high-tech facilities like MRI, public health laboratory with research facility. There are 400 beds currently and it will be increased to 640 after expansion. We have sufficient oxygen so even after expansion, there will not be any shortage. At present, we have CT scan facility. After expansion, we will have MRI facility.”