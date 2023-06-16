 Bhopal: Jewellery Worth Rs 7L Stolen from Docs’ House
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Theives took away cash and jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh from a doctor couple’s house in Koh-e-fiza on Thursday noon. According to Koh-e-fiza police station house officer (SHO) Vijay Sisodia, complainants Abhishek Kumar Singh (33) and his wife Preeti Singh are doctors who are employed at Chirayu Hospital located in Bhainsakhedi. The couple stay at a flat located in Giriraj Heights situated in Koh-e-fiza. They left home on Thursday morning.

At 3 pm, the security guard Prabhu Singh called Abhishek and told him that the door of his flat was open. Singh rushed to his house along with his wife, only to find that the entire house ransacked.

He found almirah lock was broken and jewellery as well as ornaments worth Rs 7 lakh, Rs 8,000 were missing.

