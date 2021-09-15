Bhopal: JCI campaign to fill potholes on roads

BHOPAL: Junior Chamber of International (JCI) undertook a two-day campaign to fill the potholes on the roads in the Malviya Nagar locality of the city. The campaign ended on Wednesday.

JCI president Ashish Bhandari said that members of the organisation joined the residents in filling the potholes. He said that rain often damaged roads and people should not necessarily wait for the government machinery to take appropriate steps.

Those present included secretary Abhihshekh Jhabar, treasurer Navin Sahu, mentor Harish Mantri and Harshna Bora, chairperson JCRT. The JCI has, in the past, undertaken activities like blood donation and online sale of idols of gods and goddesses.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:08 PM IST