Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 02:19 PM IST

Bhopal: ‘Jashn-e-Bhopal’ begins with police band performance

Tribal Dance on Thursday evening
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Jashn-e-Bhopal,’ began with a performance by the Police Band at the Boat Club in the city on Wednesday evening

The MP Tourism (MPT) is organising the 5-day event to ring out 2021 and ring in New Year. The band of 7th Battalion presented patriotic songs like ‘Ye desh hai veer jawano ka…’ and ‘Ye mere vatan ke logon…’. They also presented some bollywood songs including ‘Kaun hai jo sapno mein aaya…’.

The road from Boat Club to Van Vihar and the Lake Princess Cruise have been decorated with colourful lights. A selfie zone was also made where people could clicked snaps with their loved ones.

Tribal dance would be presented on Thursday evening. Sufi Band, Percussion Music and Bollywood Music will be held on January 1 and 2, 2022. Music lovers can enjoy the musical events from 7pm to 10pm.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 02:19 PM IST
