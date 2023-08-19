Bhopal: ITI Principal Caught Taking ₹50,000 Bribe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police in Rewa on Friday caught principal of regional Industrial Training Institute for taking bribe of Rs 50,000 from purchasing clerk.

SP Gopal Dhakad said that the purchase clerk filed the complaint to the police, stating that the principal Karan Singh Rajput was demanding bribe of Rs 50,000 to clear bills worth Rs 4 lakh for purchases made for ITI.

The matter was verified and a 12-member trap team was formed to arrest accused of the case. On Friday, as soon as the amount was handed over to the principal in the office of the institute, the trap team arrested the principal red-handed.

