Bhopal: IT employee dies in road accident in Govindpura

Bhopal: After post-mortem, the body was handed over to his relatives. | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old employee at an IT company based in Gurugram died following a road accident on Tuesday night, the police said. The accident had taken place on Saturday.

According to Govindpura police, Mahesh Raj Sharma (22) was employed at a private company in Gurugram. Mahesh had been working from home and was thus staying in Bhopal. He was riding bike on Saturday. As he reached Govindpura at 5 pm, a two-wheeler coming from wrong side rammed into his bike.

Sharma fell down and received injuries on his hand and other parts of the body. He was rushed to Narmada hospital by locals. Three days after undergoing treatment, he succumbed to injuries at 10.30 pm on Tuesday.

After post-mortem, the body was handed over to his relatives.