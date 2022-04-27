Bhopal: Is Bus Rapid Transit System actually rapid?

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) constructed in 2013 has seen mixed response from people and authorities. A remark of MP Housing Board Commissioner Bharat Yadav has kicked off debate on the utility of BRTS.

The 24-kilometre long corridor connects the city from Misrod to Sant Hirdaram Nagar. As per official figures, there were more than 120 accidents reported in the corridor between 2016 and 2018.

In his address at the 70th National Town and Country Planners Conference of the Institute of Town Planners India on April 15 here, Bharat Yadav had questioned the corridor’s success. “Since the concept has been copied from other countries; the system here has failed so far in achieving its goals. Public awareness toward the concept is needed to improve the system, so that people can raise their voice to improve as per the needs of locals,” he had said.

Student Rashmi said that low floor buses were better option to travel in the city amid rising fuel price. It will also keep safe from the pollution and heat wave, she added.

“BRTS corridor remains vacant most of the time while there is a heavy traffic on the road adjacent to the corridor,” commuter Vineet said.

Paras, regular user of city bus, said, “Service is good but more areas need to be covered. Buses come less frequently and in peak hours, passengers keep standing.”

“BRTS has improved access for local riders and advanced public transportation systems while reducing environmental impacts of transportation,” Rita Sachdev stated in her research paper.

BRTS Public Relations Officer Sanjay Soni said except in some areas of old city and Bairagarh, BRTS corridor worked at its full capacity.

“Private vehicles especially faces the problem during peak hours, but this enhances the use of public transport among the residents, so that the pollution caused by vehicles can be reduced in the city,” he added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:08 PM IST