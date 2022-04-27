Bhopal: Probe begins in alleged land fraud with ex-DGP, police seek land ownership details from revenue dept

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A day after filing an FIR in a land fraud case with a retired DGP, Habibganj police have asked the revenue department to share the ownership details of the land of the retired senior top cop.

On the complaint of the former director general of police Hari Vallabh Joshi, police had registered an FIR against Raghvendra Singh Tomar, owner of Faith Cricket Club Bhopal, for allegedly forging the documents and encroaching upon his land.

Police station in-charge Bhan Singh Prajapati told media that on January 1, 2017, the retired officer had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tomar allowing him to use his land adjacent to the cricket club in Ratibad area. The retired cop in his complaint had stated that he has land adjoining the cricket club and Tomar wanted to extend his sports complex to his land. For the same, they had signed a MoU, however, Tomar allegedly encroached upon Joshi’s land, and prepared fake papers. Joshi was even expelled from the company.

Police verified the allegations and thereafter filed a complaint under Section 420,467,468 and 471 of IPC. Prajapati said that a letter has been written to tehsildar and patwari to identify the land of the complainant. No arrest has been made in this connection, said police.

When Free Press tried to contact Raghvendra Singh on the numbers mentioned on the official website of Faith Cricket Club, a staffer Kuldeep Singh answered the call. He, however, refused to share the number of the owner and director saying he was not permitted to do so. Tomar could not be reached for his comment on a registered against him

