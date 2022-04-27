Bhopal: BU B.Com second year exam cancelled due to paper leak, to be held again on May 6

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Barkatullah University has cancelled the economics exam of B.Com second year after reports of question paper leak. Now the exam will be held on May 6, said the university officials.

Students of B.Com second year were to write an economics paper on Tuesday. The exam was scheduled to start from 11 AM but several students in Vidisha had received the question paper on their whatsapp.

“In the initial probe, we have found that the students of SL Jain College in Vidisha got the question paper through Whatsapp message even before 10AM, the day exam was scheduled,” said an official from the exam wing of Barkatullah University.

The official said that a show cause notice has been sent to the principal of SL Jain College, Kshitij Jain. He has been asked to provide clarification on paper-leak. If not satisfied with the answer, BU has the power to cancel his college as an exam centre, said the BU official.

In this particular case, the question paper was leaked in Vidisha only. There are no reports from other districts or colleges regarding paper leak for this question paper. Nevertheless, as per norms the paper has been cancelled and will be held again for all the university students, confirmed the official.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 02:47 PM IST