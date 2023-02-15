e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Irregularities in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme Charge sheet issued to accused

As per reports, three successive Chief Municipal Officers (CMOs), former municipality president, engineer and accountant are involved.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate, Urban Administration and Development, has issued charge sheet to accused who committed financial irregularities in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Narmadapuram district.

The Directorate has investigated the case, which is about 4 years old. A senior Directorate official told Free Press that a committee was formed to investigate the alleged financial irregularities.

The committee found mismatch in the money given to beneficiaries under PMAY scheme. The initial complaint against alleged scam was made by Prakash Shivhare, which BJP MLA Dr Sitasharan Sharma supported.

According to official, 20 houses worth Rs 3 lakh to Rs 8 lakh constructed under PMAY scheme were allotted to dubious beneficiaries. This is despite the fact that only Rs 2.5 lakh is given to a beneficiary under the scheme.

Documents of several allotted houses are not available but money has been transferred to the beneficiaries, that too without geo tagging.

He alleged that people who own pucca houses were made beneficiaries. Irregularities may have been committed in allotment of over 100 PMAY houses.

Reply sought

Deputy Director, Directorate, Urban Administration and Development, Rajesh Shrivastava said charge sheet was issued to accused last month. A month’s time has been given to them to submit reply. After this, appropriate action will be taken in the case.

