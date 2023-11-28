Bhopal: IPS Officers’ DPC Held For Promotion From DIG To Special DG

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The DPC of IPS officers was held with the permission of the Election Commission on Tuesday after votes were cast on November 17. The DPC of the IPS officers from 1990 batch to 2010 batch for promotion – special DG, DIG – was held.

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora, ACS Mohd Suleman and Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena were present during the DPC. The names of 1990-batch officers Anuradha Shankar Singh, Vijay Kataria and BB Sharma have been approved for promotion to the post of ADG and Special DG. Likewise the names the 1991-batch officers Pragya Richa Shrivastava, Varun Kapur, Alok Jain and Upendra Jain have been approved for the post of ADG and Special DG. The names of 1999-batch IPS officers Deepika Suri and Rakesh Gupta have been given nod for the post of ADG. The above officers are holding the position of IG.

For elevation from the post of DIG to IG, the DPC members gave their nod to the names of 2006-batch IPS officers Arvind Saxena, Mithilesh Shukla, Anurag Sharma, RRS Parihar, Anil Kushwaha, Ruchivardhan Mishra, Chandrashekhar Solanki, N Chitra, Rajesh Hingankar, Anshuman Singh and Manish Kapuria. For the post of DIG, the names of Siddharth Bahuguna, Nimish Agarwal, Yusuf Qureshi, Atul Singh, Satendra Shukla, TK Vidyarthi, Amit Sanghi, Saket Pandey, Virendra Singh, Prashant Khare, Abid Khan and Ashutosh Pratap Singh have been approved.