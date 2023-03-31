 Bhopal: Investor loses Rs 13.5 lakh on promise of higher return
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Investor loses Rs 13.5 lakh on promise of higher return

Bhopal: Investor loses Rs 13.5 lakh on promise of higher return

Muneer agreed and gave him the amount. Whenever Muneer used to ask Khan about the progress of the project, he used to make flimsy excuses.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against a man for duping another person of Rs 13.5 lakh on the pretext of investing money in a project. Koh-e-fiza SHO, Vijay Singh Sisodia said that the complainant, Mohammad Muneer, told the police that one of his acquaintances, Shad Sikandar Khan had approached him in August 2021, offering him to invest an amount worth Rs 13.5 lakh in one of his projects. He promised the return of investment will be double the amount invested by him.

Muneer agreed and gave him the amount. Whenever Muneer used to ask Khan about the progress of the project, he used to make flimsy excuses. Later, in March 2023, when Muneer tried contacting Khan, his phone was switched off. When persistent efforts by him to reach out to Khan failed, he approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.

Further probe is underway in the case, the police said.  

Read Also
Bhopal: Girl presumed dead for 9 years found alive, father and brother wrongfully jailed for...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Partition of India was artificial, Akhand Bharat is truth, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhopal: Partition of India was artificial, Akhand Bharat is truth, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Madhya Pradesh: PM’s road show in Bhopal cancelled because of Indore tragedy

Madhya Pradesh: PM’s road show in Bhopal cancelled because of Indore tragedy

Indore: Armymen bring out 24 bodies in a 16-hour rescue operation

Indore: Armymen bring out 24 bodies in a 16-hour rescue operation

Bhopal: Investor loses Rs 13.5 lakh on promise of higher return

Bhopal: Investor loses Rs 13.5 lakh on promise of higher return

Bhopal: Cheetah Task Force Committee considers shifting SA cheetahs into big enclosures

Bhopal: Cheetah Task Force Committee considers shifting SA cheetahs into big enclosures