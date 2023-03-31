Bhopal: Investor loses Rs 13.5 lakh on promise of higher return

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against a man for duping another person of Rs 13.5 lakh on the pretext of investing money in a project. Koh-e-fiza SHO, Vijay Singh Sisodia said that the complainant, Mohammad Muneer, told the police that one of his acquaintances, Shad Sikandar Khan had approached him in August 2021, offering him to invest an amount worth Rs 13.5 lakh in one of his projects. He promised the return of investment will be double the amount invested by him.

Muneer agreed and gave him the amount. Whenever Muneer used to ask Khan about the progress of the project, he used to make flimsy excuses. Later, in March 2023, when Muneer tried contacting Khan, his phone was switched off. When persistent efforts by him to reach out to Khan failed, he approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.

Further probe is underway in the case, the police said.