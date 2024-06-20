Bhopal: Inundated Roads Reel After Season's First Showers, BMC Turns Blind Eye To People's Woes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sloppy, muddy, and slippery roads! Yes, these are the roads of the state capital Bhopal, just after the two-hour first spell of pre-monsoon showers on Tuesday afternoon. Waterlogging on pothole- and crater-ridden streets left commuters in troubled waters. Apart from the messy and troublesome situation in the Kolar area, where six-lane road construction is underway, many other localities of the city faced similar situations.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), meanwhile, has turned a blind eye to the peopleís plight. Motorists, unable to ascertain whether the inundated roads are smooth or are teeming with potholes, often land their two-wheelers into it, leading to falls or near-misses. Not only two-wheeler commuters, but four-wheeler drivers with cars of less ground clearance also experience massive jolts while wading through the battered roads.

First rain leaves areas with slippery roads

After the season's first showers, commuters experienced sloppy, muddy, and slippery roads at Chunabhatti Square that leads to Kaliyasot Dam. Even turning the steering wheel of a car or the handle of a two-wheeler becomes challenging on the uneven-surfaced road. Negotiating the waterlogged, potholed roads on a two-wheeler is a nightmare for riders, as the fear of losing balance and toppling to the ground always looms.

Second such area is the road in front of the Aura Mall in Trilanga area, where numerous potholes have surfaced, and the cars passing through the road end up splashing water on the pedestrians, and two-wheeler riders. As it is a narrow stretch, there is almost no room for the two-wheeler commuters to move their vehicles sideways.

Other roads where inundation is a common problem every monsoon include Sindhi colony road, the road leading to the Hanuman temple at 1100 quarters, and the road at the trijunction near the Bansal hospital, where water puddles are formed, and sometimes, the cars also get stuck.

Water being drained out

BMC has been persevering in efforts to drain out water from all inundated areas of the city. More tankers will be deployed to remove water from Bhopal's roads. --- Yogendra Patel, BMC Dy† Commissioner