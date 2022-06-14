e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Innoculate children, National Health Mission tells state government as schools reopen

Employees to be given precautionary dose during civic poll duty.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 10:21 PM IST
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Health Mission (NHM) will make arrangement for Covid vaccination for school children with opening of schools from June 15 in Madhya Pradesh. Schools have been asked to encourage vaccination among children above 12 years of age.

Besides, NHM will also ensure precautionary dose to government employees deployed for civil bodies polls.

NHM Director Dr Santosh Shukla said, “With opening of schools, we have made arrangements for vaccinating school children. It will be the second dose for school children as they have been given first dose in March.”

Dr Shukla further said, “Besides, during poll campaign, we will make arrangement for precautionary dose for employees engaged in poll duty so they have been instructed to have their Aadhaar Cards with them.”

