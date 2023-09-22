Bhopal: Injured Tiger Rescued From Village In Bandhavgarh

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve officials rescued a seriously injured tiger from a village situated in the core area of the Tiger Reserve on Friday morning. It has been kept inside the cage for treatment. This is the same tiger which had killed a villager recently.

The officials of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve said that a tiger was seen sitting near a house in Bamira village on Friday morning where it had attacked and killed a villager some days ago. A team of forest officials immediately left for the village to conduct a rescue operation and tranquilised the four to five years old tiger using a tranquiliser gun. “ The tiger was having many injuries on its body and was in a serious condition. It was having injuries on the head, scull, back etc. After tranquillisation, the big cat was treated and has been kept inside the cage. It has started to drink water and eat meat,” said veterinary doctor of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Dr Nitin Gupta to Free Press. Elephants were used in the rescue operation during which the villagers were sent away from the site so that they remain safe.

It is learnt that the veterinary team found that the tiger was hungry for the last 12 to 13 days. The injuries on its body seem to be the result of a territorial fight.