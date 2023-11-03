 Bhopal: Injured Tiger from Bandhavgarh Brought to Van Vihar National Park
Bhopal: Injured Tiger from Bandhavgarh Brought to Van Vihar National Park

Tiger, aged 4, was injured in a territorial fight with another tiger. On October 30, patrolling team had found it.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Injured tiger at Van Vihar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An injured tiger, which was rescued from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, has been brought to Van Vihar National Park for treatment. It was found injured in Jagua beat of Panpatha range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Thursday. It was first taken to

School of Wild Lives Forensic and Health Institution, Jabalpur. During check up, it was found that tiger sustained fracture. For better treatment, it was brought to Van Vihar at 4 pm on Friday. It has been kept at indoor ward of wild life hospital. Veterinary doctors are regularly monitoring the situation.

Sources in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve said tiger, aged 4, was injured in a territorial fight with another tiger. On October 30, patrolling team had found it. It was rescued immediately. After initial treatment, which continued till November 2, a decision was taken to shift it to Van Vihar National Park for better treatment.

