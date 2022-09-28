Bhopal: Infant's body found floating in Motia Talab 

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a two-day-old girl was found floating in Motia Talab under Shahjahanabad police station area on Tuesday morning. The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Police station incharge Sourabh Pandey told media that on Tuesday morning, police received information that a body of an infant was found floating in the pond. The police team reached the spot and fished out the body.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem, the PM report will make it clear about the cause of the death. Either, the body was thrown after the infant's death or it was thrown to hide their illegal pregnancy," TI added.

He also said hospitals are allocated in the area where the body was found and it is possible that poor people would have thrown the body into the pond. The police have registered the case and started an investigation.